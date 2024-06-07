Trump aides Mark Meadows, Mike Roman to enter pleas in fake electors case Friday

Two top aides to Donald Trump were scheduled to be arraigned in a Maricopa County court Friday morning to answer charges stemming from a plan to keep him in the White House by falsely certifying he won the state in 2020.

Mark Meadows, Trump's former chief of staff, and Michael "Mike" Roman, a member of Trump's campaign team, were expected to appear in court virtually and enter pleas to nine felony counts, including conspiracy, forgery and fraud.

Both were charged in a similar case in Georgia.

They are among the 18 people an Arizona grand jury indicted in April. The 58-page indictment alleges that 11 Arizona Republicans and seven top Trump aides came up with a plan to pretend Trump won the state. In reality, Arizona voters narrowly selected Joe Biden.

All the defendants face the same nine felony charges. If convicted, they could be sentenced to time in prison, but state law allows for less severe penalties, including probation, depending on their circumstances, like past criminal history.

The arraignments for Meadows and Roman were scheduled to take place the day after Trump visited Dream City Church in north Phoenix for a town hall event hosted by Turning Point Action, an Arizona-based group that has promoted his false election claims.

Most defendants in the fake electors case have entered pleas of not guilty. Three more defendants — Arizona Republican James "Jim" Lamon and Trump aides Jenna Ellis and Boris Epshteyn — are scheduled to be arraigned on June 18.

The arraignment is one of the earliest steps in the criminal justice process. The judicial officer who hears the pleas will not be the trial judge hearing the fake electors case. That assignment will occur later.

Who is Mark Meadows?

Meadows, according to the indictment, was involved in "the many efforts" to keep Trump in power as his chief of staff in 2020.

He is accused of working with campaign staffers to "coordinate and implement" fake Republican electors' votes in Arizona and six other states, according to the indictment.

Meadows was also held in contempt for not complying with a subpoena from the congressional committee investigating what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, when the U.S. Capitol was breached.

Who is Mike Roman?

Roman was the "director of election day operations" for Trump's campaign, according to the indictment.

He is accused in the indictment of working closely with Trump lawyers Kenneth Chesebro, Epshteyn and Rudy Giuliani to arrange the fake electors' votes in Arizona and other states. Giuliani and Epshteyn are co-defendants in the Arizona case, and Chesebro is listed as an unindicted co-conspirator.

Roman and Chesebro were also charged in a similar case in Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Roman is one of a handful of defendants raising funds to help pay for their legal defense in Arizona and other states. The funds are being raised on GiveSendGo, a Christian crowdfunding site that also collects prayers for the beneficiaries. Roman joined the site to raise $300,000 and, as of June 6, reached almost $70,000 toward that goal.

He is represented by the Dhillion Law Group, the same firm defending Arizona state Sen. Jake Hoffman in the fake elector case.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Fake electors: Mark Meadows, Mike Roman to enter pleas in court