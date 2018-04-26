Trump admits he didn't have time to get Melania a birthday present

President Donald Trump says he was too busy to get first lady Melania Trump a present for her 48th birthday.

When asked what he bought his wife to celebrate her April 26 birthday during a Thursday telephone interview on 'Fox and Friends,' the president answered, "Well I better not get into that because I may get in trouble."

"Maybe I didn’t get her so much. I got her a beautiful card," he continued. "You know I’m very busy to be running out looking for a present."

Trump also added that he got the first lady "some beautiful flowers," and heaped more praise on her for her "fantastic job" planning this week's state dinner to honor France.

The president took to Twitter on Wednesday to sing the first lady's praises, writing, "@FLOTUS did a spectacular job hosting the President of France @EmmanuelMacron and his wife Brigitte. Every detail was done to perfection. The State Dining Room never looked more beautiful, and Washington is abuzz over what an incredible job Melania did."

Last year on Melania's birthday, Trump raised eyebrows when he took to Twitter to share a special image to celebrate the day.





Eagle-eyed Twitter users were quick to notice that the American flag on Trump's e-card only had 39 stars.

The flag has had 13 stripes and 50 stars since 1960 — but even more bizarre is the fact that the flag has never even had 39 stars. There were 39 states in the U.S. for only a brief moment — on Nov. 2, 1889, North Dakota became the 39th state and, hours later, South Dakota became the 40th.

Most Twitter users credited the minor error to the tiny size of the graphic.