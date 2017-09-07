Trump administration to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos makes remarks during a major policy address on Title IX enforcement, which in college covers sexual harassment, rape and assault, at George Mason University, in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

ARLINGTON, Va. (Reuters) - U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Thursday called for an overhaul of how colleges investigate sexual assault, saying Obama-era guidelines are not working.

She said current guidelines do not do enough to address the due process rights of those accused of sexual assault and that the victims of sexual assault, those accused and colleges all lose under the current system.

"It is our moral obligation to get this right," DeVos said at George Mason University's Antonin Scalia Law School. She offered no details on how the administration would revamp the guidelines.

About 30 protesters outside the venue chanted "stop Betsy DeVos" and "stop supporting rapists."

DeVos is "valuing the rights of the perpetrator over that of the survivor. When they're asking for fairness, they're asking for special rights," said Annie Clark, 28, of Raleigh, North Carolina, the executive director of End Rape on Campus and an organizer of the protest.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Dan Grebler)