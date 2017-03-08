Trump’s Administration ‘In Freefall’

President Donald Trump’s accusations that former President Barack Obama wiretapped the Trump Tower before the presidential elections, alleged ties between Trump’s officials and Russia, and the withdrawal of an appeal to the ruling that prevented the president’s first travel ban executive order — the Trump administration’s woes seem never-ending.

Less than two months after stepping into office, President Trump’s administration is “in freefall,” former CBS News anchor Dan Rather wrote in a post on Facebook Monday. Rather wrote, “ At some points words fail, or they are starting to fail me. We have an Administration in freefall.”

Rather launched a sharp attack on Trump after the president’s Twitter tirade where he made allegations against Obama for using his position as president to wire tap Trump’s offices prior to the 2016 presidential elections.

“I have a real question if President Trump actually believes what he is saying,” Rather wrote. “Even Richard Nixon, the most paranoid president to date, ruled for years with a relatively calm hand.”

dan rather More

Photo: REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Rather’s attack was not limited to Trump or his administration. It also extended to those who were reluctant to raise their voice against the president. Rather added, “Every one who normalizes Mr. Trump now, or has in the past, will have to answer to future generations for their acquiescence, silence or sophistry — if, indeed, not outright cowardice.”

Currently the managing editor and anchor of Dan Rather Reports on the cable channel AXS TV, Rather’s comments on President Trump did not go down well with some who brought up his fall from grace at CBS after his investigative piece on former President George W. Bush’s military service from 1968 to 1973 in the Texas Air National Guard’s “champagne unit.”

Rather’s view, however, resonated with many who are concerned by the president’s attempt to “create a distraction” while his administration battles some major issues.

Read the full post below:

“At some points words fail, or they are starting to fail me. We have an Administration in freefall. Have we passed through the circle of chaos? Are we at the circle of havoc?

The real Donald Trump has stood up, once again. Let no one ever be fooled. Let there be no doubt. The man who sends out a twitter tirade accusing a former President of crimes for which he provides no evidence, the man who doubles down when everyone with any sense pushes back, that man is our Commander in Chief. Every one who normalizes Mr. Trump now, or has in the past, will have to answer to future generations for their acquiescence, silence or sophistry—if, indeed, not outright cowardice.

How hollow do all those pundit plaudits (including from many progressives) sound now for an average and disingenuous speech of someone else's words read from a teleprompter to Congress and the nation a week ago? A “presidential” Trump is a punchline to a joke no one wants to have told. Conspiracy theories are corrosive in society at large. When they dictate national policy, they can be lethal.

This is a man who challenged the citizenship of President Obama, with lies, innuendo, and no evidence. This is a man who claimed widespread voter fraud with lies, innuendo, and no evidence. This is a man who has taken a rhetorical blowtorch to our Constitutional principles with lies, innuendo, and no evidence. Those who rose in Congress to applaud his turns of phrase bear responsibility. Those who cynically use his presidency to push forward unpopular giveaways to the rich and well connected bear responsibility. Those in the press who meet insults with explanations bear responsibility.