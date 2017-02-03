Trump administration begins altering EPA climate change websites

In his poem "The Hollow Men," T. S. Eliot famously wrote: "This is the way the world ends. Not with a bang, but a whimper." It seems the Trump administration may be taking a cue from this prose, potentially killing off climate change programs not with the flourish of announcements and speeches but with behind-the-scenes tinkering instead.

This is becoming clear thanks to scientists' careful tracking of the administration's websites and data centers. A report from the nonprofit Environmental Data and Governance Initiative (EDGI), which is closely tracking federal climate science websites under Trump, and first reported by Climate Central on Thursday, shows that there have already been many changes to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) websites related to climate change.

The EDGI report is the product of a grassroots effort of scientists, data researchers and activists to catalogue climate data and track federal climate websites out of the belief that some of it will disappear or be radically altered under Trump.

The most significant change that EDGI highlighted is the deletion of a paragraph affirming the United States' commitment to international climate talks and the specific goals of a 1992 U.N. treaty to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and avert "dangerous" human-made climate change.

On Jan. 16, a portion of the EPA's website dealing with international climate partnerships contained the following language:

When EDGI's software crawled the same website on Jan. 22, that language was gone, with a shortened reference to the framework convention, also known as the UNFCCC, that no longer refers to the greenhouse gas stabilization goal, EDGI found.

This change is noteworthy since President Donald Trump has said he intends to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement, which entered into force in Nov. 2016 and was negotiated under the auspices of the UNFCCC.

If the U.S. were to withdraw from the treaty, it would cede leadership on climate and clean energy issues to China, which is working to reduce its emissions in part to lessen its deadly air pollution problem. In addition, U.S. withdrawal could make it more difficult for the world to meet the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to under 2 degrees Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, above preindustrial levels through 2100.

The UNFCCC language change, plus other changes made to pages referencing partnerships with other federal agencies as well as state, local and tribal governments show that, under the Trump administration, the EPA may be shifting away from its focus on preventing climate change and toward a posture where it deals much more with helping the country adapt to its impacts.

It also may be retreating from directly linking emissions of greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide and methane, to global warming, despite the vast body of scientific evidence showing this is the case.

Such policy shifts would have consequences for every American and citizen of the world, since the EPA is the agency on the front lines of U.S. efforts to rein in its carbon and methane emissions. These changes would also go against the advice of the EPA's own scientists, who have found that emissions of greenhouse gases endanger human health and the environment, and therefore can be regulated under the Clean Air Act.