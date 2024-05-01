Trump acknowledges he told Secret Service on Jan. 6 that he would 'like to go down' to the Capitol

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday acknowledged that he told the Secret Service he wanted to go to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, depicting a different tone of an event that became a contentious detail of a former White House aide's testimony before the House committee that investigated the attack.

In remarks at a campaign rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin on Wednesday afternoon, the former president blasted the account by Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows who served as a key witness during closely-watch committee hearings held in 2022.

"Remember the person that said, I attacked a Secret Service agent in the front of the car?" Trump said, referring to Hutchinson's testimony. "It’s not my deal, I’m a lover not a fighter."

Hutchinson testified that staff told her about Trump trying to grab the steering wheel inside an armored SUV and lunging toward his security detail when he learned that he would not be taken to the Capitol where a mob of his supporters was gathering.

"This is crazy stuff," Trump said on Wednesday. "I sat in the back and you know what I did say? I said, 'I’d like to go down there because I see a lot of people walking down.' They said, 'Sir, it’s better if you don’t.' I said, 'Well, I’d like to [...] Whatever you guys think.'"

"That was the whole tone of the conversation," Trump added.

Shortly after Hutchinson’s testimony in 2022, the former president disparaged her in posts on Truth Social, saying he “hardly” knew her, “other than I heard very negative things about her (a total phony and ‘leaker.’)”

Hutchinson's account drew scrutiny after sources said a pair of witnesses could testify under oath that the incident had not occurred.

A Republican-led House panel investigating the Jan. 6 committee released a report in March accusing it of downplaying testimony from other witnesses who did not corroborate Hutchinson's account.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com