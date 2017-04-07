Trump Accepts Xi Jinping's Invitation To Visit China

The U.S. president welcomed his Chinese counterpart Thursday to his Mar-a-Lago Club resort in Florida for their first summit where the two men had "developed a friendship."

President Donald Trump will make his first visit to China as he accepted his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping's invitation, the official Xinhua news agency said Friday. Xi, who is in the U.S. on a two-day visit along with his wife Peng Liyuan, urged cooperation with the U.S. on investment, infrastructure, and energy.

Trump welcomed Xi to his Mar-a-Lago Club resort in Florida for their first summit where the two men had "developed a friendship" as they sat for dinner. Before arriving at his Florida resort, Trump said the two main issues of Thursday's meeting would be North Korea’s nuclear programme and trade with China.

“We have been treated unfairly and have made terrible trade deals with China for many, many years. That’s one of the things we are going to be talking about. The other thing of course is going to be North Korea,” Trump said.

While it's unclear what the details of the discussion Thursday were, Trump and Xi are scheduled to sit down together again Friday for a working lunch. First lady Melania Trump and Peng are scheduled to visit a local school together the same day.

Earlier this month, Trump said he’s ready to take on North Korea, with or without Chinese help.

“China has great influence over North Korea. And China will either decide to help us with North Korea, or they won’t,” Trump said during his interview with the Financial Times. “If they do, that will be very good for China, and if they don’t, it won’t be good for anyone.”

Trump and Xi's meeting Thursday was largely overshadowed by the U.S. airstrike on an airbase in Syria in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack, which killed at least 100 people.

Trump's airstrike in Syria received mixed reactions from world leaders, with Iran and Russia condemning the move.

China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Friday that the country hopes that "relevant parties stay calm, exercise restraint and avoid doing anything that might raise tensions."

"The latest developments in Syria again speak to the urgent need for a political settlement to resolve the Syria issue," Hua Chunying told reporters at a regular briefing. "We call on all relevant parties to resolutely stick to promoting a political settlement and not abandon efforts to find a political settlement."

