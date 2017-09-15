Trump abruptly attacks 'chain migration,' a term that worries immigration advocates

President Trump echoed anti-immigration groups Friday morning when he suddenly condemned any new immigration policy that would allow “chain migration.”

“CHAIN MIGRATION cannot be allowed to be part of any legislation on Immigration!” he exclaimed.

Trump was referring to an immigration-policy concept allowing immigrants to sponsor nonnuclear family members causing migration surge. Critics of liberal immigration policies argue that one immigrant will sponsor several others, who in turn sponsor even more.

Heidi Beirich, the director of the South Poverty Law Center’s (SPLC) Intelligence Project, told Yahoo News that “chain migration” is a phrase “from the anti-immigrant world.” It is popular among groups that want to reduce legal immigration levels like the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) and NumbersUSA.

“They don’t like it because they argue that it brought all these kinds of ‘undesirables’ to the United States,” Beirich said.

Trump’s sudden declaration Friday could be of some comfort to immigration hardliners wary of his recent outreach to Democrats and young people protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Democratic leaders Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi shocked Republicans Wednesday night when they announced that he had agreed not to deport the roughly 800,000 undocumented immigrants who had been shielded by DACA.

Trump has given Congress until March to come up with a new solution for reforming the immigration system after abolishing DACA, which had been enacted by former President Barack Obama. The Democratic leaders and Trump apparently agreed to an outline for a potential “DREAM Act,” which would legalize those former DACA recipients — there is some dispute as to whether citizenship is on the table — in exchange for additional border security measures. (Both Democrats and the White House have indicated that a border wall would not be part of the deal.)

President Trump spoke out against “chain migration” on Friday. (Yahoo News photo Illustration; photos: Getty) More

But Trump’s anti-chain-migration position may complicate negotiations going forward, depending on what, exactly, Trump is insisting. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders demurred Friday afternoon when asked about the “chain migration” tweet.

“No deal has been … reached on this process,” she said during a media briefing. “He supports making an agreement on DACA. But that would have to include massive border security and interior enforcements.”

As for “chain migration,” Sanders said: “We’re going to be laying our what our specific priorities and principles are.”

Regardless, immigration supporters see attacks against “chain migration” as an attempt to shift the U.S. to a less diverse population.

Stuart Anderson, the executive director of the National Foundation for American Policy, argued that “chain migration” is a contrived term that tries to scare people but that almost all the people who would be sponsored by a family member come through within the existing numerical limits.

In a 2011 op-ed for Forbes, Anderson said wait times for immigrants sponsoring family members are already long because of the State Department’s annual limits and that there are U.S. citizens still waiting to be reunited with siblings in the Philippines who submitted application back in the Reagan era.

“The idea that you would have endless chains of immigrants coming in. It would take many decades,” Anderson told Yahoo News on Friday. “The idea that some family members come and years later sponsor another family member, that’s been part of American history since the 1600s. They are trying to put a negative spin on something that’s been taking place in America for almost four centuries.”