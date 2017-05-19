Trump abroad: World leaders told to praise electoral college win and use lots of pictures in documents

Donald Trump has departed Washington for his first foreign trip as President, leaving behind a scandal surrounding his surprise sacking of the FBI director which threatens to overshadow the eight-day tour.

Mr Trump flew out of the capital for a trip that White House aides said they hoped would trigger a "reset" after weeks of controversy and chaos.

The President will stop in Saudi Arabia, Israel, and the Vatican – the “homelands and holy sites” of the world’s three major religions – before heading to summits in Belgium and Italy.

Mr Trump was reportedly reluctant to leave for the trip, even telling one aide he felt it should be cut in half. But this was before he fired former FBI chief James Comey, allegedly released covert intelligence to Russia, and saw a special prosecutor appointed to investigate his campaign’s ties to Russia.

The trip is expected to give the President some reprieve from a gruelling news cycle – but no one expects it to be easy.

In preparation for the trip, Mr Trump held briefings with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, national security adviser HR McMaster, deputy national security adviser Dina Powell and senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner – several of whom will accompany him on the trip.

Sources told Reuters that Mr Trump’s briefing documents included his name in "as many paragraphs as we can, because he keeps reading if he's mentioned”. Others told The New York Times they worried the President would be swayed by foreign leaders’ flattery, or erupt in off-script outbursts.





Mr Trump will stop first in Saudi Arabia, marking his first night outside of the White House or a Trump-branded property since taking office.

Saudi diplomats reportedly wooed the President into visiting their country via a persuasive, picture-laden PowerPoint presentation. Caterers for state events have been instructed to prepare Mr Trump’s favourite meal – steak and ketchup – to serve alongside local delicacies.

Mr Trump is expected to give a speech on Islam, and announce a $350bn arms deal.

Getting ready for my big foreign trip. Will be strongly protecting American interests - that's what I like to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2017

The President will then fly to Israel, where he will meet with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and then with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

On Monday, several outlets reported that the President had revealed classified information about an Isis terrorist plot to two Russian officials during a White House meeting. That information is said to have come from a crucial Israeli intelligence source.

There are questions over whether Mr Trump's disclosure of Israel's sensitive information could damage diplomatic relations between the US and the Middle Eastern country.

Mr Trump has enjoyed warmer relations with Mr Netanyahu than former President Barack Obama, but has also hosted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the White House. On Tuesday, Mr Trump will meet with Mr Abbas again, this time in Bethlehem.

Mr Trump is said to have requested that the traditional visit to Yad Vashem, the Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem, be cut short.

Was talking to Snr WH official this week who all but predicted bombshells dropping just as Trump left DC. Ofl feared they would derail trip — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) May 19, 2017