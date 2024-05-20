Trumansburg man pleads guilty to burglary and arson charges

HECTOR, N.Y. (WETM) — A Trumansburg man pleaded guilty to several felony Charges in May after the Schuyler County District Attorney’s Office said he was responsible for breaking into several campers and lighting a fire at a cemetery.

According to the release, 46-year-old Zane M. Seubert pleaded guilty in Schuyler County Court on May 9, to the charges of burglary in the third degree, a class D felony, and arson in the fourth degree, a class E felony.

The release stated that Seubert, during his plea, admitted to burglarizing several campers that were in a storage facility in Hector, NY, before entering a building at the Hector Union Cemetery he wasn’t allowed to be in.

The document states that Seubert admitted to setting some hay on fire to light a cigarette, but failed to put out the fire correctly, resulting in heavy damage to the building.

The case was investigated by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department, the Schuyler County Fire Investigation Task Forse, and the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control.

Seubert has a sentencing date set for July 11.

