‘Truly a Shangri-la’: Clear Lake CA waterside resort and family compound for sale for $13M

Whether it becomes a family compound or a resort venue, a 6.5-acre Northern California waterfront property in Lake County is for sale for $13 million, according to Compass real estate firm.

Laurie Dohring, wife of late education technology innovator Doug Dohring, is selling the property, which is comprised of 10 separate parcels being sold together on the shores of Clear Lake, the largest natural freshwater lake completely within California, and North America’s oldest lake.

Lake County is 110 miles northwest of Sacramento and 90 miles north of San Francisco.

Doug Dohring died in 2023. He was founder, CEO and executive chairman of Age of Learning Inc., which created ABCmouse.com and runs other digital education programs for schools, such as My Reading Academy.

The resort and event venue, called Bell Haven, underwent renovation primarily from 2015 to 2022. The Dohrings’ vision was to create “a generational lakeside sanctuary” on Clear Lake, according to marketing information from Compass, which holds the listing.

Dohring envisioned a refined, off-the-radar retreat — from the serene cottages down to the primary residence — for people who want to escape the daily grind of life. The compound can host family gatherings, weddings in an elegant waterside pavilion, or corporate functions on the private grounds.

The turnkey property features seven fully equipped cottages, a running brook and a covered pavilion with an outdoor kitchen, grand fireplace and oversized television overlooking a 300-seat poolside lounge area in front of stunning lake views.

Main residence is ‘work of art’

The main residence, spanning 4,500 square feet, is highlighted by large glass doors that access an expansive deck, high-end appliances and premium furnishings, a quarter-million-dollar audio/visual system and a home theater big enough for 20 people. The property includes two docks, one with an electric boat lift and a pontoon boat, with a covered seating area over the water.

“This is a work of art that was passionately created for the owners’ family to be used both as a family compound and on-going business,” Avram Goldman, Compass co-listing agent with John Gray, said. “It is rare to find the quality in a recreational property on a lake setting. It truly is a Shangri-la. The new owner only has to move-in with their toothbrush, everything is provided.”

In addition, the property has a commercial kitchen and full catering equipment, a workout facility, bocce ball court, putting green with a sand trap, two in-ground trampolines caretaker’s cottage, recreational room with a pool table, three spas and more than 50 RV hookups, according to the property listing.

Furnishings and furniture are from premium brands Serena & Lilly, Lane, Jensen Leisure, Willam Sonoma Home and Restoration Hardware, according to Compass.

The landscaping around the fully fenced and gated grounds includes boulders, shade trees, stone stairways, lawn areas and flowers. The property has security cameras, fire-resistant coating on roofs and buildings and smart-technology control systems.

The property is located on the southwest side of the lake in the community of Kelseyville, California.

The property has a 4,500-square-foot main home.

The resort sits right on the waters of Clear Lake.

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story shared an incorrect acreage figure for the property. Listing agent John Gray said the 10-parcel property sits on 6.5 acres.