‘He will be truly missed’: Family remembers youngest May Day mass shooting victim

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — It has now been almost two weeks since a mass shooting at a May Day Celebration in Stockton that took the lives of three and injured 15 others.

The three victims are Chiquita Ewing, Christian Bradley and Micheal Anderson Jr.

Snapchat argument between Baldwin County teenagers ends with shooting, arrests

Micheal Anderson was the youngest out of the three victims to pass away; he was only 19 years old. Friday, his family gathered and honored his life.

Paulena Anderson is Micheal’s aunt. She said that she was at home when she received the call that broke her heart.

“My heart just shattered, and I was just numb praying that it wasn’t him,” Paulena said.

He is remembered as being the life of the party, full of kindness and love.

Patti LaBelle fan shows off her collection on the singer’s 80th birthday

“He was a popular fella,” Paulen said. “They called him Baby Joe, and he was Baby Joe.”

Baby Joe leaves behind his 4-month-old baby.

Paulena told News 5 that in Micheal’s 19 years of life, he spent the majority of the time battling bone cancer. He had to take time off of school to get better. But he still had cancer when he passed.

“He was taking a pill every day; it was like a chemo pill,” Paulena said.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office releases 911 calls regarding Roger Fortson shooting

Anderson was expected to graduate this year, joining the 2024 class at Baldwin County High School. But instead, the memory of Anderson will remain in his family and friend’s hearts.

“He will truly be missed,” Paulena said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.