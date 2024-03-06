It's true. We have the worst drivers

Mar. 5—So it's true after all. Albuquerque does have the worst drivers. That's according to Forbes magazine, anyway.

If you've lived in or visited other big cities, you've heard plenty of complaints there about traffic and declarations that they have the worst drivers in the nation. And for the most part, they seem to be right: One might see things like hourslong traffic jams and other chaos in Chicago, New York or Miami that can't be compared to any traffic madness in Duke City.

However, Forbes Advisor released its finding about ABQ last month after collecting and analyzing data that compared the 50 most populated U.S. cities across five key metrics.

Those metrics were: 1) The number of people killed in fatal crashes, 2) the total number of fatal crashes, 3) fatal crashes involving a drunk driver, 4) fatal crashes involving a distracted driver and 5) fatal crashes involving speeding — all per 100,000 residents.}

Albuquerque turned out to be the most dangerous city in America to drive in.

Albuquerque tops a list followed by Memphis, Tennessee, Detroit, Michigan, Tucson, Arizona, and Kansas City, Missouri.

Closer to home, three of the top 15 cities with the worst drivers are located in Texas, including Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio.

Why was Albuquerque named the worst? According to Forbes:

 Albuquerque has the highest number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver (5.42 per 100,000 city residents).

 It ranks third highest for the total number of fatal car accidents (17.11 per 100,000 city residents).

 Albuquerque reports the third highest number of people killed in fatal crashes (18.11 per 100,000 city residents).

 The city holds the fifth-highest spot for the number of fatal car accidents involving speeding (5.56 per 100,000 city residents).

 Albuquerque also has the sixth highest number of fatal car accidents involving a drunk driver (4.67 per 100,000 city residents).

Data for all metrics comes from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatality and Injury Reporting System Tool.