The True Story of the Kidnapping Behind All the Money in the World

The crime thriller All the Money in the World, opening Christmas day though not exactly in the Christmas spirit, is filmmaker Ridley Scott’s spin on the true story of how billionaire oil tycoon J. Paul Getty (played in the film by Christopher Plummer, who replaced Kevin Spacey) begrudgingly paid ransom to the criminals who kidnapped his 16-year-old grandson J. Paul Getty III.

But what actually happened? Here’s how the real story compares to the movie:

How did the kidnapping happen?

The free-spirited teenager, who went by Paul, had been living in Rome as his father J. Paul “Eugene” Getty II oversaw the Italian side of the family business. He had reportedly been hitting on a Belgian go-go dancer in the Piazza Navona in Rome when he disappeared before dawn on July 10, 1973 — as the film’s opening scenes depict. What exactly happened remained a mystery, but his mother received the following note, which TIME published in the July 30, 1973, issue: “Dear Mother: I have fallen into the hands of kidnapers. Don’t let me be killed! Make sure that the police do not interfere. You must absolutely not take this as a joke…Don’t give publicity to my kidnaping.”

At first, though kidnappings were plaguing Italian society at the time, police and the boy’s friends didn’t believe he had been kidnapped. As that same TIME article reported, he was already hardly ever at the apartment he lived in with his mother, former actor Gail Getty Jeffries (played in the movie by Michelle Williams). His friends said he was always running out of cash and the boy even joked “about solving his financial problems by arranging his own ‘perfect kidnaping.'” In the movie, chatter about Paul’s having joked like this in the past puts a halt to the investigation until further evidence emerges to make authorities take it seriously.

The police realized there was no joke being played when the boy’s mother got a letter and two phone calls that seemed to be from one of the kidnappers, saying he would send her one of her son’s fingers. Ransom was set at $17 million — but, though the hostage’s grandfather was one of the world’s richest men at the time, he refused to pay.

Was Getty really that cheap?

TIME quoted the boy’s grandfather as saying that he opposed paying the kidnappers in principle, because it only encourages kidnapping as a criminal practice. (As he says in the film, he did have many other grandchildren who would have been susceptible to similar fates.) As the movie makes clear, he also had a reputation for keeping his fortune close, constantly looking for tax deductions and loopholes — but there was often a deeper story behind the anecdotes of his stinginess. Notably, while it’s true that he installed a British payphone at his country estate while it was being renovated, forcing his guests to pay for their own calls, he also removed it 18 months later once the work was completed.

This reputation preceded the kidnapping incident. For example, a 1958 TIME cover story that profiled Getty as ” probably the world’s richest private citizen” describes his frugality as follows:

His penny pinching has become a legend. He eats simply, dresses well but inexpensively, spends about $280 a week for personal needs. He once took a party of friends to a dog show in London. The admission fee was 5 shillings (70¢), but a sign over the entrance said: “Half price after 5 p.m.” It was then twelve minutes to 5. Said Billionaire Getty: “Let’s take a walk around the block for a few minutes.” On another occasion he was persuaded by British-born Author and Actress Ethel Le Vane to send some silk ties to famed Art Critic Bernard Berenson, whom she and Getty had just visited while preparing their book, Collector’s Choice, a well-reviewed narrative of their hunt for art treasures. Getty caught Collaborator Le Vane writing “From Paul and Ethel” on the accompanying card. He immediately demanded that she pay half the cost of the ties, on the ground that she was getting half the credit for the gift.

Did the kidnappers really cut off their hostage’s ear?

The kidnappers got to work trying to force the family’s hand, as the story generated increasing publicity. One example not depicted in the movie: the Playboy-esque magazine Playmen paid $1,000 to publish nude photos of the red-haired, freckled-face boy, which had been taken before he disappeared.