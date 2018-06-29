The True Story Behind Woman Walks Ahead

The movie Woman Walks Ahead — opening Friday, starring Jessica Chastain, Michael Greyeyes and Sam Rockwell — centers on what might seem like a minor moment in history: the 19th century efforts of Catherine Weldon, a white woman from Brooklyn, to paint a portrait of Lakota Sioux Chief Sitting Bull. But the story of the painting, which plays a much smaller role in the real history of Sitting Bull and Weldon than it does in the movie, is actually a window into a pivotal moment in American history.

Here’s what to know about the real people and historical events that inspired the movie.

Who Was Sitting Bull?

One of history’s most famous Native American leaders, he’s most well known today for defeating General George Custer’s army at The Battle of the Little Bighorn on June 25, 1876, near the Little Bighorn River in what was then Montana Territory. The confrontation was sparked by Custer’s troops discovering gold in the Sioux-controlled Black Hills, now in South Dakota, in 1874. The Sioux emerged victorious, and about 260 U.S. soldiers are thought to have died in what’s sometimes called Custer’s Last Stand.





Sitting Bull became famous after the battle through his role in Buffalo Bill Cody’s variety show Buffalo Bill’s Wild West. Though such shows were founded on the exploitation of stereotypical ideas, they were also a chance for Native Americans to make money and meet people who may be sympathetic to their cause, according to the National Museum of the American Indian.

Who Was Catherine Weldon?

She had several different identities. As explained by the book that inspired the movie, Eileen Pollack’s Woman Walking Ahead: In Search of Catherine Weldon and Sitting Bull, she was born Susanna Faesch in Switzerland in 1838 and immigrated to Brooklyn, N.Y. when she was 33. She first married a Swiss doctor, Claude Schlatter, and after they divorced married Richard Weldon in 1878. They had a son, but that marriage didn’t last either. After the divorce, she made her living selling her embroidery. (She was not a widow, as the movie suggests.)

Though her personal life could be chaotic, she found her purpose in advocating for Native American rights as a member of the National Indian Defense Association.

Why Did She Visit Sitting Bull?

What exactly prompted Weldon to travel to see Sitting Bull is unknown, but her biography provides several clues. Native American culture was a subject of fascination in Switzerland during the time of her youth, and Pollack says that after she came to the U.S. she might have been inspired to action by the newspaper coverage of the Indians losing their land during westward expansion.

The Dawes Act of 1887 confined the Sioux to smaller reservations, and the reduced land led to food scarcity and rationing. The buffalo were gone. The policy was “the white man’s effort to remake Indians as white men in all but color,” says Robert M. Utley, author of Sitting Bull: The Life and Times of an American Patriot and former National Park Service historian. By forcing Native Americans to live on designated farm plots, Utley explains, Washington moved toward the dual dubious goals of “civilizing” Indians and also opening up what had been their land to white settlement.

Sitting Bull traveled to Washington, D.C., for negotiations about fair prices for the land in October 1888, and Weldon began corresponding with him shortly after. According to Pollack, their letters — which don’t survive today but were mentioned in other Weldon papers — contained details of these talks, fair prices for Dakota land and maps of the government’s plans to reduce the size of the tribes’ reservations.

Pollack tells TIME that Weldon, 52 years old at this point, went to Standing Rock (in June 1889 and again in May 1890) first and foremost to be Sitting Bull’s “advocate and translator.” The scene in the movie in which Weldon, who was not very wealthy, gives her money and possessions to feed the hungry people is fairly accurate. The people she helped rewarded her with a name: “Woman Walking Ahead.” But the four portraits of Sitting Bull she painted during that time were not the main reason she went out there, contrary to the impression some might get from watching the film.

“[To Sitting Bull], that differentiated her from other whites — her generosity,” Pollack says. “She didn’t save anybody but she helped.”