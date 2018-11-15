The True Story Behind the Movie Green Book

Nick Vallelonga grew up in a quintessential Italian family in a tight-knit, 1960s Bronx community — they went to church, his mother cooked, his father ate.

But something differentiated him and his younger brother from the rest of the neighborhood boys: their father was best friends with a world-renowned black piano prodigy in a time and place where interracial friendships were uncommon. That friendship is the subject of the movie Green Book, which arrives in limited theaters Nov. 16 and is co-written by Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie and director Peter Farrelly.

Vallelonga’s father, Frank Anthony Vallelonga, compassionately called Tony Lip (nicknamed for his ability to talk his way out of anything), really did meet pianist Don Shirley (played by Moonlight‘s Oscar-winning Mahershala Ali) through his work as a bouncer at the Copacabana night club in New York City. The two really did take a road trip together through the Jim Crow South for Shirley’s concert tour in 1962, as the film chronicles. Lip, who had no musical promise himself, was hired as a driver and protector for Shirley amid the dangers posed by such a journey for a black man in the deep South.

And, yes, Tony Lip — played by Viggo Mortensen — really did eat 25 hot dogs in one sitting.

According to Vallelonga, everything depicted in the film Green Book happened in real life.

“I wanted the feelings to come from the truth, because the story is so amazing that the truth is enough,” Vallelonga tells TIME. “I felt that we could not make up a scene in this movie.”

Given the story’s historical context, Green Book is as much a window into 1960s race relations as it is a loving remembrance of the senior Vallelonga’s friendship with Shirley. Some critics have characterized the film’s view of racism as “tone-deaf” or “quaint.” In one scene, for example, Lip persuades Shirley to try fried chicken, which the pianist claims to hate, and is validated when Shirley finds it to be delicious. But the movie is resonating with audiences and critics alike — it won the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival and has enjoyed overwhelmingly glowing reviews.

For his part, Vallelonga says he didn’t set out to make a movie about the world. He just wanted to show the world through the characters’ eyes. “It’s about the two guys in the car. It’s really about their relationship, and what they were going through during this horrendous time in our history,” Vallelonga says.

Here’s how that friendship made their way to the screen, and what happened in the half-century that followed the events of the movie.

Dr. Shirley gave his blessing for the movie, with one key stipulation

Don Shirley in 1970. More

Tony Lip and Don Shirley died within five months of each other in January and April 2013, respectively. It was during the late 1980s that Nick Vallelonga told the pair he wanted to make a movie based on their experiences.

Shirley’s response: Do it — but “not until after I’m gone,” Vallelonga recalls.

Vallelonga says that he tried to reason with Dr. Shirley, as he still affectionately calls him, explaining that he could take out any anecdote that Shirley didn’t want told. But Shirley was adamant.

“‘You should put in everything your father told you, and everything I told you,'” Vallelonga recalls Shirley saying. “‘You tell exactly the truth, but you’re going to wait until I pass.'”