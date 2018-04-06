The True Story Behind the Movie Chappaquiddick

Warning: Contains spoilers for the movie Chappaquiddick

The evening of July 18, 1969, started out as an ordinary midsummer’s night for one of America’s most extraordinary families.

Senator Edward “Ted” Kennedy — who had come to Martha’s Vineyard to race in the Edgartown Regatta on the family’s prized Victura sailboat — was at a cookout for former volunteers and staffers on the 1968 presidential campaign of his brother Robert F. Kennedy, who had just been assassinated the month prior. The party was at a rented cottage on Chappaquiddick Island, and Ted Kennedy attended with Paul Markham, who worked on his 1962 senatorial campaign, and Joseph Gargan, a cousin. Late in the night, he left the party in a black Oldsmobile with 28-year-old Mary Jo Kopechne, who had worked on the RFK campaign.

Then tragedy struck.

The car, with Kennedy at the wheel, careened off the island’s Dike Bridge. Kennedy managed to extricate himself from the overturned vehicle, but Kopechne drowned. Kennedy reported the accident to the police at 9:30 a.m. the next day.

That delay in reporting remains the central mystery surrounding the incident, and the resulting scandal destroyed any hopes of another Kennedy in the nation’s highest office. About a week after the fall, Kennedy told the world in a televised address from his home that he had been “overcome…by a jumble of emotions” in the wake of the event, in a statement masterminded by Ted Sorenson and a damage-control dream team of people who had served in his brother John’s administration. But weeks later, and even now, many agreed with Kopechne’s mother when she said she could not understand what had happened: “Why didn’t they get help?”

In John Curran’s new movie on the scandal (out April 6, starring Jason Clarke as Ted Kennedy, Kate Mara as Kopechne, Ed Helms as Gargan, and Jim Gaffigan as Markham), footage of the realization of the Senator’s brother’s dreams — the Apollo 11 astronauts landing on the Moon on July 20 per JFK’s order to get there by the end of the decade — is woven into the movie’s narrative of Ted Kennedy’s political dreams being dashed.

“The Kennedy debacle became a topic of more interest in much of Washington and elsewhere in the country than man’s landing on the Moon,” as TIME reported in its Aug. 1, 1969, cover story on the scandal. Psychiatrists even speculated that the turn on the wrong path was “some sort of subconscious desire to escape the path” on Kennedy’s part, to “avoid the burdens of becoming a presidential candidate.”

Though the film is primarily set during the week-long period between the scandal and Kennedy’s televised mea culpa, the timeline is based on the accounts documented in a Jan. 1970 inquest into whether there was evidence of any criminal act beyond the misdemeanor to which Kennedy had pleaded guilty, which was the leaving the scene of an accident. (He received a suspended sentence of two months.) In terms of why he did not call the authorities to help rescue Kopechne, the Senator explained that he was convinced it was too late for her.

Here’s how TIME reported key details about the accident in the inquest:

The transcript told a great deal about Kennedy’s state of mind at the time of the accident. In a televised act of contrition a week after Chappaquiddick, the Senator was uncertain as to the length of time he spent trying to rescue Mary Jo and vague as to how long it took him to make his way back to the cottage where his friends were partying. By the time of the inquest, his memory had improved considerably. His testimony vividly described his and Mary Jo’s struggles to get out of the overturned car and his own seemingly miraculous escape: “I can remember the last sensation of being completely out of air and inhaling what must have been half a lungful of water and assuming that I was going to drown and that no one was going to be looking for us that night until the next morning, and then somehow I can remember coming up to the last energy of just pushing, pressing and coming up to the surface.”

He was even more specific on what happened after he surfaced and caught his breath some 30 feet downstream from the car. According to his account, he dived down to the car seven or eight times during a 15-to 20-minute period, trying to reach Mary Jo, then spent another 15 or 20 minutes resting on the bank before starting down the road to the cottage.