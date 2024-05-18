‘A true hero’: Thousands show up to honor officer killed in the line of duty

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Thousands said goodbye Saturday to a man hailed as a hero.

Euclid Officer Jacob Derbin was shot and killed May 11 in the line of duty.

Untold stories of Officer Jacob Derbin, killed in line of duty

Hundreds gathered outside of A. Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home as family and friends escorted the body of Officer Durbin to St. Columbkille Church on Broadview Road in Parma. Close to 1,500 people packed the church to honor the officer.

“It’s very hard,” said Michelle Eck of Parma, who stood outside the church with her grandchildren. “It’s very hard to lose a life so young.”

Officers from all over the United States attended the services for the officer, to show support to his family as well as members of the Euclid Police Department.

“This is a horrible event that they are going,” said Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand. “I just wanted to show our support from our county.”

Jacob’s father, Vince Trusso, is also an officer with the Euclid Police Department. Jacob’s mother, Dawn Derbin, says the family is extremely thankful for the support they have received from the community.

The 23-year-old had planned to get married in July. During the funeral, his fiancé read a letter she had written weeks ago, as the two prepared for their wedding day. She said the two had met in high school and he was her best friend.

I-Team: Officer killed in line of duty sparks action

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said Jacob saved the lives of his fellow officers. He said Jacob managed to yell to the other officers and warn them to take cover, even after he had been shot.

“Jacob, I want you to know you will posthumously be receiving the Euclid Police Department medal of honor for your actions on May 11, 2024,” Meyer said. “This is the highest honor an Euclid police officer can receive and we have no record that any other officer has received this honor.”

A family and community is mourning, but vows never to forget the man who wore Euclid Police Badge No. 14.

“Jacob, you are a true hero,” the chief said. “I am so incredibly proud of you.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.