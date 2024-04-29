'True hero of Korean War' Col. Ralph Puckett Jr. honored at U.S. Capitol

An honor guard stands at an urn containing the cremated remains of retired Army Col. Ralph Puckett Jr. during his congressional tribute in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Pool Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

April 29 (UPI) -- The body of retired Army Col. Ralph Puckett Jr., the last living Korean War Medal of Honor recipient, lie in honor at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Monday after his death at age 97 earlier this month.

An urn containing Puckett's cremated remains was placed in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda for public viewing for two hours Monday afternoon following a ceremony attended by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, family members, friends and others.

The posthumous ceremony for Puckett, a native of Tifton, Ga., came nearly three years after he was awarded the Medal of Honor at the White House for his actions as a first lieutenant during the Battle of Unsan in North Korea.

During that May 2021 ceremony, he was praised by U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in as "a true hero of the Korean War."

Puckett died April 8 in Columbus, Ga.

The late Col. Ralph Puckett Jr. is shown surrounded by family and friends during a Medal of Honor ceremony at West Point, N.Y., on May 23, 2023. Following his death on April 8, his body lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol on Monday. Photo by Michelle Matos/U.S. Army

According to his official biography, Puckett led his U.S. Army Rangers company in an attack on Hill 205 in North Korea in November 1950, exposing himself to deadly enemy fire on multiple occasions.

During the battle, he intentionally ran across an open area three times to draw enemy fire, thereby allowing the Rangers to locate and destroy the enemy positions and to seize the hill although being outnumbered 10-to-1.

An urn bearing the remains of retired Army Colonel Ralph Puckett Jr., the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient for acts performed during the Korean War, is seen in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. on Monday. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI

Puckett was wounded by grenade fragments during the first of six attacks by communist troops, but he nonetheless refused evacuation and "continually directed artillery support that decimated attacking enemy formations."

Biographers said he repeatedly abandoned positions of relative safety to make his way from foxhole to foxhole to check the company's perimeter and distribute ammunition amongst the Rangers.

A military carry team carries the remains of retired Army Col. Ralph Puckett, the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient for acts performed during the Korean War, to lie in honor in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. on Monday. Pool Photo by J. Scott Applewhite/UPI

During the sixth and final attack, Puckett sustained "grievous injuries" from mortar fire and commanded his company to leave him behind to evacuate. His Rangers colleagues, however, refused the order and retrieved their commander from his foxhole while still under fire.

Ultimately, the Rangers succeeded in moving Puckett to the bottom of the hill, where he called for devastating artillery fire on the top of the enemy-controlled hill.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (C) speaks during a ceremony honoring retired Army Col. Ralph Puckett Jr. , the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient for acts performed during the Korean War, in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. on Monday. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI

His "extraordinary heroism and selflessness above and beyond the call of duty were in keeping with the highest traditions of military service and reflect great credit upon himself, his unit, and the United States Army," his official commendation reads.

Puckett also a served with the Army during the Vietnam War and retired as a colonel following a 22-year career. Before receiving the Medal of Honor in 2021, he was awarded two Distinguished Service Crosses, two Silver Stars in Vietnam and five Purple Hearts across the two wars.

U.S. President Joe Biden places the Medal of Honor on Col. Ralph Puckett during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington D.C., on May 21, 2021. Following his death on April 8, his body lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol on Monday. File Pool Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI