The True Essence of Adolescence





When parents of pre-teens gather together in a workshop, the common concern expressed is that they won't know how to handle their children "when their hormones go crazy." This raging hormone narrative defines the way adolescence is talked about around the world.

But what has become clear in the last 15 years of research into the nature of this important developmental period between childhood dependency and adult responsibility is that this common story is actually a myth. Hormones don't rage; they rise. And yes, these rising hormones influence brain development and behavior. But the major shifts in these second dozen years of life appear to be much more about brain remodeling than about chemicals released into the bloodstream.

In fact, it's becoming clear that the remodeling of the brain can be shaped by an adolescent's mind -- what he or she does with attention, awareness and intention. Understanding the brain's changes can actually create a more accurate view of the changes that occur during this period.

In the first phase of adolescence, pruning of the brain's circuitry means that the brain will be carving down some of its connections and even some of its neurons. What pruning does is allow the brain to begin to become more specialized as it differentiates regions into more refined circuits.

In the second phase of adolescence, remaining neural networks become faster and more coordinated as myelin sheath -- a fatty, protective layer -- coats neural connections, a process called mylenation.

This means that the brain is not only becoming differentiated, but it's also becoming linked, making the brain more integrated. Such neural integration is the basis for improved regulation of attention, emotion, memory and behavior.

The overall result of this brain remodeling is increased neural integration, which is the basis of well-being. Adolescents can learn mind-focusing techniques that enhance that integration. One of these practices would be my Wheel of Awareness practice, which is designed to differentiate and link aspects of consciousness and support well-being; it's free and can be practiced anywhere and anytime.

Adolescents face certain challenges and opportunities that accompany these core brain changes during this time. Based on research to date, here is what I describe as the ESSENCE of these changes:

ES -- Emotional Spark: This is the increased emotional intensity that marks the adolescent period. The downside of this emotionality includes mood swings, irritability and feelings that are hard to understand and control. The upside is a passion that's vitally important to have a full life.

SE -- Social Engagement: Adolescents are driven to connect with their peers, rather than their parents. The downside of social engagement is that a teen may be vulnerable to peer pressure and do immoral things to gain acceptance. The upside is that adolescents are learning social skills they'll use for the rest of their lives to stay connected with others, which promotes well-being.

N -- Novelty-seeking: Teens are driven to explore new things. Changes occur in the reward circuitry of the adolescent brain combined with something called "hyper-rational thinking," in which the risks of a choice are minimized. The downside is that when teens take risks those can lead to serious and sometimes fatal consequences. The upside is that the brain changes may help adolescents find the courage to try something new.

CE -- Creative Exploration: This is the way adolescents push back against the status quo and question authority, wondering how things could be different, rather than simply soaking in how things are. The downside is disorientation, disillusionment and despair, as the first dozen years of blissful innocence give way to a realization that the world can be a disappointing place. The upside is an improved imagination and the capacity and drive to envision a world of possibilities.

In many ways, the ESSENCE of adolescence reveals both the risks and benefits of this period of life. If one sees how so many major contributions to art, music, technology and science emerge from the minds of adolescents, from people in their second dozen years of life, we can see that the hope for solving some of the world's greatest and most challenging problems may rest with adolescents. How we support the passion of the emotional spark, the connection of social engagement, the courage of novelty and the imagination of creative exploration can shape the future of humanity on earth.