True cost of 'Bidenomics' puts economic strain on Florida families | Guestview

President Joe Biden boasts about his “Bidenomics” economic policies, proclaiming their excellence, but reality paints a different picture. Bidenomics is proving to be a heavy burden on Americans, making life almost unaffordable for far too many.

Instead of producing admirable achievements, these policies have led to a 40-year high in inflation, surging gas prices, the doubling of interest rates, exorbitant grocery bills, and unreasonable housing and utility costs. On top of these skyrocketing prices, real wages have gone down for countless workers, adding to the financial strain for most Americans.

In addition to personal financial struggles, businesses have had to make significant sacrifices to keep up with the crippling economy. Many companies have had to scale back on investments, ultimately driving down the market.

Americans will have to deal with the lasting impacts of the government’s out-of-control spending problems for years to come. These relentless challenges demand urgent action from our leaders – a call to fulfill their commitment to take care of the people who entrusted them with their well-being. It’s time for real, meaningful measures that will alleviate the strain on businesses and families.

Instead of taking responsibility for Washington’s reckless spending and regulations, Biden blames the financial challenges on the pandemic, global instability, and corporate greed. The government’s spending spree has forced the Federal Reserve to print trillions of dollars, driving interest rates up in an attempt to control inflation. If the nation continues to struggle, the result would be a significant increase in job loss.

Ending inflation and lowering interest rates should be the priority for our nation’s leaders to support American workers. Bidenomics stands as a glaring example of flawed economic policies, casting a shadow of hardship over the entire nation. Everyday Americans find themselves in a struggle for necessities like food and housing for their families. The cost of loans has skyrocketed, forcing families to deplete their life savings, as they struggle to meet daily needs.

Our nation’s leaders must stop wasting money, take responsibility for their actions, and address the problems straining our economy. It’s time our president and lawmakers face the harsh reality they have helped create. Instead of idle promises, we demand decisive action from our lawmakers to fix their irresponsible decisions and fix our economy.

Skylar Zander is the state director for Americans for Prosperity - Florida

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Bidenomics puts economic strain on Florida families | Guestview