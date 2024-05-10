Truck traffic at issue in Route 202 warehouse plan in Hunterdon

RARITAN TOWNSHIP – The Planning Board will continue a public hearing on a proposal to build a 353,803-square-foot warehouse at the corner of Route 202 and Voorhees Corner Road on May 22 with key testimony from the developer's traffic engineer.

Truck traffic generated by the warehouse at the former U.S. Bronze site has become the major concern of residents in the neighborhood, which is also the home to J.P. Case Middle School.

But Stephen Stantola, executive vice president of Woodmont Properties, the developer, told the board the developer and future tenant would actively discourage truck traffic from Voorhees Corner Road and Case Boulevard.

He said the developer agreed to the Township Committee's request to eliminate a second driveway to the warehouse from Voorhees Corner Road and the only entrance and exit from the warehouse would be on Route 202.

Committeewoman Robyn Fatooh, who also sits on the Planning Board, said the Township Committee is considering a study of traffic in the entire 37.65-square-mile municipality bisected by two major highways.

Stantola said Woodmont has also agreed to donate 55 acres of land to the township for a buffer around J.P. Case Middle School and St. Anna Greek Orthodox Church.

He also said Woodmont has also agreed to pay $150,000 for either sidewalk improvements or first responders.

"This is a state-of-the art Class A distribution facility," he said. "That's what the market demands."

Redeveloping the property, he said, would create jobs and add to the township's property tax base.

"We don't have a developer locked down yet," Stantola said, adding the building has been designed for one or possibly two tenants.

John Inglesino, attorney for Woodmont, said the proposal complies with the redevelopment plan approved by the Township Committee and does not require variances.

He said the plan was "thoroughly negotiated" between Woodmont and the township, starting five years ago.

He called it "a very lengthy public process."

Inglesino said the proposal has received approvals from the state Department of Environmental Protection and Hunterdon County.

The warehouse, about 1 ½ times the size of the Flemington Marketplace diagonally across the highway, is planned for the former U.S. Bronze site,

In 2019, the township began considering the redevelopment of the site after reaching a settlement with United States Metal Powders, the owner of the property, in the company's intervention in the township's affordable housing litigation.

The settlement called for the township to undertake the redevelopment study "to resolve these matters and avoid further litigation and associated costs."

The factory on the property has been vacant for several years after operations were moved to Pennsylvania more than a decade ago. United States Metal Powders is the world's largest producer of aluminum powder.

The Raritan Township plant was built in 1957 and at one time employed more than 120 people. The plant closed in 2009, though some office operations remained.

