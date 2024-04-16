Truck that tore up SLO softball fields captured on video, police say. Do you recognize it?

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is still looking to identify the driver who tore up Santa Rosa Park earlier this month.

The agency posted on Instagram that in the early morning hours of April 8, a driver in a black truck left the softball field after he “spun donuts.” A nearby security camera caught the truck leaving the field, police said.

A photo shows multiple large circles cut into the grass on the ball field.

A city parks maintenance employee spotted the vandalism on April 9, police said.

Those with information about the incident can call the chief security officer at 805-594-8014 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.

