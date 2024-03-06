Truck strikes Waukesha school bus Wednesday morning, injuring eight students, police say

WAUKESHA - A collision between a Waukesha school bus and commercial truck injured eight students, including one taken to a hospital, early Wednesday near Horning Middle School and Banting Elementary School.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Moreland Boulevard and Wolf Road/Les Paul Parkway, a busy spot controlled by traffic lights. Waukesha police, in a news release Wednesday afternoon, said multiple 911 callers reported the collision at 7:18 a.m., telling dispatchers that the truck had smashed into one side of the school bus.

Officially, police described the truck as "a large commercial motor vehicle," but video from WISN-12 and photos on X (formerly Twitter) from CBS-58 showed a damaged utility-type service truck with a powered arm in back at the accident scene during the initial investigation.

According to media reports, students on board the bus believed the truck may have run through a red light. The collision occurred after the school bus moved into the intersection when the light had turned green. Police said that's what they were told as well, but the investigation has just begun.

"Currently, our Major Crash Task force is reviewing the facts of this incident and will determine if citations will be issued," Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann said in the news release. "Preliminarily, we believe the truck did not stop for the red light and struck the side of the bus."

Baumann said a school resource officer at Horning was on the scene in about two minutes to aid the students, and Waukesha fire and rescue personnel arrived in less than five minutes to provide triage and treatment on the scene.

"We understand this was a stressful event for the students and are extremely grateful that all injuries were minor in nature," Baumann added. "The students did a great job of remaining calm, allowing public safety and school district personnel the ability to provide them the best care."

The Waukesha School District immediately notified parents about the incident.

