Truck strikes and kills MS Coast pedestrian in motorized wheelchair, police say

A lifelong Pascagoula resident died Wednesday after a truck struck his wheelchair, Police Chief Terry Scott said.

Jackie Davis, 61, died after emergency responders rushed him to the hospital, Scott said.

The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Old Mobile Highway and Market Street.

A truck used to carry large limbs and other debris took a right onto Market Street going north, Scott said. Davis was in a in a motorized wheelchair traveling south on Market Street in the northbound lanes, he said.

The truck turned and struck Davis, then dragged the wheelchair under the truck, Scott said.

Scott said Davis died soon after authorities transported him to the hospital.