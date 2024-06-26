Truck spills 8 tons of avocados onto California highway

Drivers on Highway 101 in San Mateo, Calif., experienced hours of delays when a truck carrying 8 tons of avocados overturned and spilled its load into the roadway. Photo courtesy of the California Highway Patrol - Redwood City

June 26 (UPI) -- Traffic was snarled for several hours on a California highway when a truck overturned and spilled its load of avocados into the road.

The California Highway Patrol's Redwood City office said a truck carrying 8 tons of avocados overturned on Highway 101 in San Mateo and spilled its load of superfood onto the northbound lanes just before 4 a.m.

The crash involved two other vehicles, but no serious injuries were reported, the CHP said.

The CHP said it took several hours to upright the truck and clear the avocados out of the roadway.

All lanes of traffic were reopened just after 9:30 a.m., the CHP said.