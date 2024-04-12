Truck plows into Texas DPS office in "intentional" act, officials say

A big rig plowed into a Texas Department of Public Safety office in an apparent "intentional" act, injuring multiple people, officials said Friday.

The 18-wheeler was stolen and crashed into the office in Brenham, about 75 miles west of Houston, in a "deliberate, heinous act," said Texas State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst in a statement on social media.

The driver of a stolen semitrailer intentionally rammed it into a Texas public safety office in a rural town west of Houston on Friday, injuring multiple people, according to a state lawmaker. / Credit: Hay Girl LLC

Three individuals were life-flighted with critical injuries and three other patrons were transported to local hospitals in stable condition, Kolkhorst said.

Kolkhorst, who represents the area, said that no DPS employees suffered serious injuries and one staffer was trapped "for a period of time" in the building.

Texas DPS officials said an arrest has been made. Texas Rangers will be handling the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

O.J. Simpson dead at 76 after battle with prostate cancer

Scattered Spider I Sunday on 60 Minutes

Dramatic rescue of drowning horse in Florida caught on camera