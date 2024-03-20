Truck overturns on Mass. Pike ramp in Auburn; hazardous materials cleanup follows

AUBURN — An overturned tractor-trailer is forcing a Wednesday morning detour of traffic from the Interstate 290 ramp to the Massachusetts Turnpike westbound.

The rig, which crashed about midnight, was carrying car batteries, some of which leaked acid, according to authorities. The Auburn Fire Rescue Department and a hazardous materials team from the state Division of Fire Services were on scene, in addition to an environmental-cleanup company.

More than 600 batteries were being off-loaded by hand.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital, according to Auburn Fire Rescue.

