Truck hits overhead bridge on I-95 in Port Richmond

TechCrunch

The VCs who long ran GGV Capital, the 24-year-old cross-border firm that helped serve as a bridge between the U.S. and China, have settled on two new brands roughly six months after announcing they would split their U.S. and Asia operations. Veteran investors Jenny Lee and Jixun Foo just rebranded their Singapore-based operation as Granite Asia, as first reported in Forbes. Meanwhile, Hans Tung, a firm co-founder who lives in the Bay Area, announced on X on Saturday that the U.S. team is now called Notable Capital.