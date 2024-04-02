Truck hits overhead bridge on I-95 in Port Richmond
According to PennDOT, northbound I-95 will be closed and detoured approaching the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange beginning at 9 p.m. Monday for bridge repairs.
Kamilla Cardoso is widely expected to be a lottery pick in the WNBA Draft later this month.
Tucked inside Canoo's 2023 earnings report is a nugget regarding the use of CEO Tony Aquila's private jet — just one of many expenses that illustrates the gap between spending and revenue at the EV startup. Canoo posted Monday its fourth quarter and full-year earnings for 2023 in a regulatory filing that shows a company burning through cash as it tries scale up volume production of its commercial electric vehicles and avoid the same fate as other EV startups, like recently bankrupt Arrival.
After a strong debut last week, shares of Donald Trump's media company were under pressure Monday after meager sales and deep losses were revealed in a new filing with the SEC.
The Florida Supreme Court on Monday issued a pair of key decisions in the fight over abortion rights. The first allows a six-week abortion ban to soon take effect in the Sunshine State, while the other would allow voters in November to weigh in on a ballot initiative that would abortion expand access. Here's what else to know.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Jason Goff from NBC Sports Chicago to discuss Joel Embiid’s return to the 76ers, the playoff outlooks for the Mavericks & Clippers, and a deep-dive on the Chicago Bulls.
'Saved my tires': 52,000+ fans rely on this gauge to double-check pressure and keep their rides running smoothly.
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is being sought by Dallas police in connection with a multi-car accident that occurred in the city on Saturday evening.
I shop for a living and I'm lusting after these new Nordstrom finds from Tory Burch, Spanx, Supergoop!, Nike and Madewell.
Yes, the Dodgers have three MVPs atop their lineup, but it's the depth of their offense that will give opposing pitchers nightmares.
Checks can clear as soon as the same business day or up to a week later. Learn more about the factors that impact check-clearing times.
Grab a pair of (authorized) eclipse glasses and watch safely with these expert tips.
The first details emerged Monday from Google’s settlement of a class-action lawsuit over Chrome’s tracking of Incognito users. Filed in 2020, the suit could have required the company to pay $5 billion in damages.
Open Roads tells a twisting tale about generational trauma with all the comfort and warmth of an early 2000s network drama like Gilmore Girls or Charmed.
As WrestleMania 40 approaches on April 6 and 7, we look back at the deep history of the 'Showcase of the Immortals' and highlight the 40 most iconic moments and matches.
The Apple Watch Series 9 is back to its record low price of $299. It debuted last fall with a score of 92 from us.
Ultra-processed foods is a huge category and not all of those foods are unhealthy. Experts explain.
The VCs who long ran GGV Capital, the 24-year-old cross-border firm that helped serve as a bridge between the U.S. and China, have settled on two new brands roughly six months after announcing they would split their U.S. and Asia operations. Veteran investors Jenny Lee and Jixun Foo just rebranded their Singapore-based operation as Granite Asia, as first reported in Forbes. Meanwhile, Hans Tung, a firm co-founder who lives in the Bay Area, announced on X on Saturday that the U.S. team is now called Notable Capital.
'Mock Draft Monday' rolls on ESPN's Field Yates joining Matt Harmon to break down his latest mock draft. Harmon has Yates break down his mock draft methodology and what goes into his decision making when placing certain prospects on certain teams.
A 1984 Honda Accord LX sedan, the second generation of Accord, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
New York Mets reliever Yohan Ramirez received a three-game suspension from MLB for throwing at Milwaukee Brewers slugger Rhys Hoskins on Saturday.