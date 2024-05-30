Truck hauling crane hits Enterprise Road overpass at I-4, backing up traffic for 7 miles

Traffic backs up on eastbound Interstate 4 Thursday after a crane on a truck hit the overpass on Enterprise Road.

The Enterprise Road overpass at Interstate 4 was closed Thursday after a crane on a truck hit it, causing a seven-mile traffic backup on I-4, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The incident occurred at 11:15 a.m. eastbound at mile marker 112. The overpass was closed to check for damage and the Florida Department of Transportation is on its way to inspect the bridge, said Trooper Migdalisis Garcia.

FDOT classified the incident as "major." A photo from an FDOT camera shows an outside lane of eastbound I-4 also closed under the overpass.

"The crash involves a 2001 MACK flatbed truck hauling a crane," Garcia said in an email. "The crane collided with the Enterprise Road overpass."

The 59 -year-old driver from Lake Helen was not injured, Garcia said

Firefighters responding to the call said they found a significant amount of concrete in the eastbound lane of I-4.

Firefighters communicating with emergency dispatchers said a chunk of concrete was broken from the bottom of the overpass but said they did not think the bridge would collapse.

FHP said the accident remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida overpass on I-4 hit by crane on truck, traffic backed up