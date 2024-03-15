Truck fire in westbound lanes of Pa. Turnpike near Ft. Washington causing long delays

A truck fire in the westbound lanes of the Pa. Turnpike is causing up to an hour and a half delay as of 3:45 p.m. Friday between Virginia Drive (EZ Pass Exit) / Ft. Washington (Exit 334) and Mid County (Exit 339).

The fire is extinguished but smoke minimizes visibility in both east and west directions of I-276 as well as gaper delay causing backups both directions.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Truck fire on Pa Turnpike westbound causing delays both directions