Truck fire, vehicle crash snarl traffic on Highway 101 through San Luis Obispo

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

To get breaking news alerts, click here

A pair of separate incidents brought traffic on Highway 101 through San Luis Obispo to a crawl on Wednesday afternoon.

At about 4:15 p.m., a dark colored Jeep reportedly drove off the roadway and crashed into a tree while traveling southbound on Highway 101 near the San Luis Bay Drive off ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident report page.

Several vehicles pulled over to assist the driver, according to CHP. As of 4:30 p.m., an ambulance and tow truck were traveling to the scene of the crash.

Meanwhile, at about 4:30 p.m., a small truck caught fire on southbound Highway 101 near the Los Osos Valley Road off ramp, according to the CHP traffic log.

By 4:38 p.m., firefighters had extinguished the flames, CHP said.

The two traffic incidents did not appear to be related.

Traffic slowed to a crawl on southbound Highway 101 near the incidents, the Caltrans’ QuickMap showed. As of 5:30 p.m., southbound traffic was heavy between the Madonna Road exit and just before the Ontario Road exit.

By Wednesday evening, traffic had returned to normal.