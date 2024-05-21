Truck fire resulted in traffic concerns

May 20—GREENSBURG — A fire involving a semi-trailer transporting a load of potatoes caused traffic problems early Monday morning near the intersection of Ind. 3 and I-74 on Greensburg's south side.

According to information provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department, at approximately 5:38 a.m. Monday the Decatur County Dispatch Center received a call advising of a semi on fire on eastbound I-74 near the 138 mile marker.

The semi was carrying a load of potatoes, and the call was placed by the driver of the semi who was identified as John Gregory Bronson of Pocatello, Idaho.

Bronson advised his brakes overheated and caught fire, and that the trailer was fully engulfed.

Greensburg Fire Department and New Point Fire Department personnel arrived on scene to extinguish the blaze.

Both eastbound lanes were shut down until approximately 7:57 a.m., when the left lane was re-opened to traffic. Both lanes were finally opened at approximately 12:15 p.m.

Assisting at the scene in addition to those listed above was the Greensburg Police Department, Decatur County EMS, Indiana State Police, Indiana Department of Transportation and TDS Heavy Towing and Recovery.

At the time of this writing, no injuries had been reported in conjunction with the incident.