4 rollover crashes in 3 hours, and large truck fire create traffic snarls around Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A truck carrying vehicles erupted in flames Thursday morning on northbound I-15 at Primm which is close to the California border.

Clark County fire crews were dispatched just before 5:30 a.m. to the Primm Boulevard on-ramp to I-15 northbound. The six vehicles on the hauler were destroyed. There are no reports of injuries or what caused the fire.

Semi-truck car hauler catches fire on I-15 northbound at Primm, Nevada on May 30, 2024. (Credit: CCFD)

It’s just one of several traffic incidents, including crashes around the valley. There were four rollover crashes. One at Sands Avenue and Koval Lane, another at Charleston Boulevard and Marion Drive, and around 6:30 a.m. a crash involving a cement truck rollover on eastbound 215 at Stephanie.

A tow truck removes a truck that rolled over on Charleston Blvd. at Marion Dr. on May 30, 2024. (Credit: RTC)

There were also crashes reported at I-15 southbound at Charleston and at southbound Rainbow Boulevard and Charleston.

