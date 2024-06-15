Truck ends up on Metro tracks after crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County fire officials said that a pickup truck ended up on Metro tracks after a crash Friday night.

Spokesperson Pete Piringer said that around 11:45 p.m., two vehicles were involved in a crash near Hungerford Drive and Manakee Street.

He shared the following images of the truck on the southbound Metro tracks following the crash.

(Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

(Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

Police: Woman shot in Greenbelt

Piringer said that there was only property damage.

Train traffic was stopped for a while during the response, and several lanes were blocked between Campus Drive and Manakee Street.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.