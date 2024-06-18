Truck driving in reverse on I-90 near Cleveland captured by traffic cam

In a scene that resembles the antics of Mater from Disney's "Cars," a truck was spotted driving in reverse on I-90 near Cleveland last week.

On June 13 just before 1 p.m., Ohio Department of Transportation cameras captured the red pickup truck merging onto the highway in reverse before continuing down the freeway backwards, snarling traffic behind them (or in this case, in front of them).

ODOT spokesperson Matt Bruning said he did not have more information on the stunt, including whether police arrested the driver.

The Cleveland Division of Police could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.

NHart@dispatch.com

@NathanRHart

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Watch a truck drive in reverse on I-90 near Cleveland