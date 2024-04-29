Truck driver runs from multi-vehicle crash on I-80, PSP says

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Monroe County Control Center has confirmed there was a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 on Monday.

According to 511PA traffic was backed due to a multi-vehicle crash at 1:36 p.m. on I-80 as police were at the scene of the crash near Exit 302 B (Bartonsville).

Courtesy:511PA

28/22 News Crews on the scene confirmed that a tractor-trailer was involved in the crash and a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter was in use looking for the driver, after he fled the scene.

The crash has since been cleared and traffic is flowing again.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it becomes available.

