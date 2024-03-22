Truck driver robbed in St. Johns County with firearm and a crowbar

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery of a truck driver that took place on Thursday.

Deputies responded to CR 204 and US1 South at around 10:15 p.m. They learned the victim, a semi-truck driver, had pulled his rig into a vacant lot to rest. Deputies said an unknown suspect entered the truck cabin armed with a gun and a small crowbar.

The driver was hit in the head multiple times with the firearm. The suspect made off with a cell phone and cash.

When the victim left his truck after the attack he found the cell phone and called 911.

Video inside the cabin of the truck captured still images during the robbery. They show the suspect wearing a jacket with a hoodie, a full-face mask, dark glasses, and gloves.

As this is an active investigation, SJSO is asking anyone with information to email crimetips@sjso.org. To remain anonymous and for a possible reward contact Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8477) or download the smartphone app, P3TIPS.

