Truck Driver Rescued from Truck Dangling Over Bridge
The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged bankrupt Lordstown Motors with misleading investors about the sales prospects of its Endurance electric pickup truck. Lordstown has agreed to pay $25.5 million as a result -- money that the SEC says will go toward settling a number of pending class action lawsuits against the company. "We allege that, in a highly competitive race to deliver the first mass-produced electric pickup truck to the U.S. market, Lordstown oversold true demand for the Endurance,” Mark Cave, associate director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement said in a statement.
The Biden administration has announced an investigation into cars built in China and other "countries of concern" over potential security risks.
Teams have unveiled their liveries, Drive to Survive has hit Netflix and Red Bull is looking strong, all of which signal one thing: Formula 1 opens its 2024 season this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix.
A day driving a Tesla Cybertruck around Los Angeles showed that it has quirks, draws attention (wanted or unwanted) and won't fit in a driveway. And there's this surprise: It's actually pleasant to drive.
The merger of Indian media assets of Reliance, its portfolio Viacom18 and Disney will create an entity that captures 85% of the country's on-demand streaming service audience and about half of the TV viewers, analysts said, posing bigger challenges to Netflix, Amazon's Prime Video, Apple, Sony and Zee. The merger, which is scheduled to complete by March of 2025, will have exclusive digital and broadcast rights to some of the key sporting events — including the next four years of popular cricket tournament IPL, flagship ICC events, domestic Indian cricket, FIFA World Cup, Premier League, and Wimbledon. Cricket match streaming has been the prime driver of new users for streaming platforms in India.
The construction sector is known for its slow embrace of technology. Zacua Ventures has launched its inaugural $56 million fund targeting early-stage construction technology startups, backed by 19 of the construction sector’s biggest corporations. The limited partner group includes Procore, a provider of construction management software; Volvo, a manufacturer of trucks, buses and construction equipment; and sustainable construction materials company Cemex.
Ford has halted shipments of its 2024 F-150 Lightning EV pickup and only just started shipping its brand new 2024 F-150 gas-powered truck after a multi-week delay, due to quality checks.
Atlanta's new configuration was meant to create up-close-and-personal racing, and on Sunday, it did exactly that.
Suarez beat Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch to the finish line in the third-closest finish in NASCAR history.
Expert advice comparing the 2024 Ford Maverick and 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz's fuel economy, safety, specs, features and technology.
Law enforcement officers in Cochise County, Arizona, say a 23-year-old stole a truck carrying 10 new Corvettes because he needed a ride home.
Beleaguered electric trucking company Nikola has sold the Badger electric pickup truck assets it was once supposed to build with General Motors. A new company called Embr Motors created by vehicle builder and television personality Dave "Heavy D" Sparks, one half of the former TV duo the Diesel Brothers. Embr now owns the intellectual property associated with the Badger pickup truck, as well as the assets related to Nikola's abandoned off-road and personal water craft vehicles.
Olivia Rodrigo’s highly anticipated “Guts” world tour begins tonight. Here’s how fans are preparing.
Our first drive of the 2025 Ram 1500 where we tell you what's new, why decisions were made and how it drives with the new Hurricane inline-six.
"Shōgun" star and producer Hiroyuki Sanada "thought this [would] be a good chance to introduce our culture to the world correctly," he tells Yahoo Entertainment in a new interview.
NVIDIA just released a beta version of a new app that combines various functionalities, allowing users to make GPU adjustments and change up game settings. You can also install software like GeForce Now and fine-tune the drivers.
General Motors has issued a stop-sale order on the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon to address crippling software problems.
'Excellent reflectors' — boasting over 5,000 5-star reviews, this indispensable roadside aid is a top choice for anyone who drives a car.
At least 80 of 114 cars that raced at Daytona this week were involved in crashes.