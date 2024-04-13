A truck driver crashed into a Texas government office, killing 1

First responders are pictured on the scene after a stolen 18-wheeler crashed into a Texas Department of Public Safety office on US-290 in Brenham, Texas on Friday, April 12, 2024. | Meredith Seaver

A stolen semitrailer truck driven by Clenard Parker, 42, was crashed into a Texas Department of Public Safety office on Friday, resulting in one death and 13 people injured, per The Associated Press.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. CT, the truck collided with the exterior wall of the office, where 14 individuals were present. Among them, three were airlifted to hospitals, three were transported via ambulance, and eight received on-site medical attention for their injuries, according to The New York Times.

The individual who died succumbed to injuries after being transported. The identity has not been released, per The Washington Post.

In a since made private or deleted Facebook post, Mark Keough, Montgomery County Texas judge, said the suspect had been denied a commercial drivers license and “returned today with intent to harm,” according to USA Today.

Providing updates on the crash in a Facebook live video from Fox News, Justin Reese, a sargent with the Department of Public Safety said, “While he was there, the driver’s license staff advised Parker that he was not eligible to renew his commercial driver’s license.”

The New York Times also found Parker had previously faced charges related to arson and trespassing.

Texas Sen. Lois Kolkhorst posted on her X account, “We will prosecute this coward to the fullest extent of the law. This shameful and murderous act will not be tolerated in my hometown or our state. Please join me in praying for the deceased, the injured victims and all families impacted.”

