Truck driver who caused deadly wrong way crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike sentenced

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A truck driver who was under the influence and caused a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in 2022 that killed two sisters, just days before Christmas, was sentenced, the county District Attorney’s Office said.

Jagminder Singh, 43, of New York, was sentenced to spend between seven to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to his charges on Wednesday, the DA’s Office confirmed.

Two sisters from Ecuador were killed when Singh, who was intoxicated, crashed the tractor-trailer he was driving the wrong way around 9:30 p.m. in Brecknock Township, according to the charges filed by Pennsylvania State Police. He was traveling east the opposite lanes before he crashed.

Teens charged for Pennsylvania school threat

A Ford F-250 was hit head-on by Singh and a third vehicle then crashed into the pickup. The sisters were pronounced dead at the scene and their causes were ruled to be from multiple traumatic injuries by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WHTM Severe Weather Alerts

Singh tried to get away from the crash scene by entering another vehicle but he suffered a medical event and was transported to the hospital.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.