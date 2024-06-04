Truck crashes into utility pole, house on East Avenue in Lewiston

Jun. 3—LEWISTON — A truck lost its brakes, hit a utility pole and crashed into a house Monday night on East Avenue in Lewiston, according to police.

Several residents reported the crash at about 8 p.m. in the area of 526 East Ave. They said the truck had spun into a porch, its back end coming to a rest inside the house.

Lt. Derrick St. Laurent of the Lewiston Police Department said the vehicle's brakes had reportedly failed, causing the crash.

Workers from Central Maine Power Co. were making repairs to power lines at about 9 p.m. Monday.

Further details were not available as of 9:30 p.m.

