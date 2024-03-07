Truck Crashes Into School Bus Full of Children After Running Red Light

Eight students were injured when a service truck ran a red light and crashed into a school bus in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on March 6.

The Waukesha Police Department said the crash occurred at around 7:18 am at the intersection of Wolf Road and Moreland Boulevard.

Katie Grochowski, who was driving her son to school at the time of the collision, captured footage of the crash on her dashcam. “A truck failed to stop at a red light and hit a school bus full of kids,” she said.

Police said 34 students, along with the bus driver, were inside the bus at the time of the crash. One student was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The Waukesha Police Department said their crash task force is investigating the cause of the collision. Credit: Katie Grochowski via Storyful

Video Transcript

[TURN SIGNAL CLICKING]

- [VOCALIZING]

KATIE GROCHOWSKI: [GASPS] Ah!

- Whoa.

KATIE GROCHOWSKI: Oh, my god. Is that your bus?

- No. You just captured that on dash cam, Mom.

KATIE GROCHOWSKI: A truck hit the school bus.

- You just captured that on dash cam.

KATIE GROCHOWSKI: I'm shaking.

[TURN SIGNAL CLICKING]

