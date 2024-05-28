Truck crashes into plane at Hopkins airport

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A pickup truck crashed into a plane early Tuesday morning at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, the FOX 8 I-Team has learned.

It happened just after 1 a.m., according to information from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

72 mph over limit, here’s how fast driver was going: OSP

(WJW photo)

(WJW photo)

A city of Cleveland employee who works at the airport was driving the airport-owned pickup truck, according to the patrol.

The truck clipped the wing of a privately owned plane that was parked and unoccupied at the time, according to the patrol.

No injuries were reported.

Child on bicycle hit, killed by alleged drunk driver

Earlier this month, two commercial airline planes collided while one of them was parked and boarding passengers, FOX 8 News previously reported.

Back in March, the I-Team identified an airport official seen on an airport surveillance camera driving in front of a plane as it was taxiing, forcing it to brake.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.