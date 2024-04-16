Truck crashes into gas station in Daphne: Police

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A truck crashed into a Daphne gas station Monday night and police are trying to find the driver, WKRG News 5 has learned.

According to reports, police responded to a Shell gas station on U.S. Highway 98 just south of Interstate 10 around 7:30 p.m.

Officers found a white pick-up-style truck had crashed into the building.

Police say they “can’t find” the driver of the truck.

No injuries were reported in the crash, according to officials. The incident is under investigation at this time.

