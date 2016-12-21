Truck attack at Berlin Christmas market

Investigators hunted Wednesday for a Tunisian man whose documents were found in the truck that plowed into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others, German media reported.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for Monday’s attack on the market next to the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in the center of the capital.

Soon after, police arrested a Pakistani man found about a kilometer (0.6 miles) from the market who matched witness descriptions of the truck’s driver, but they released him the next day, saying they did not have evidence tying him to the attack.

Several German media outlets reported Wednesday, without identifying their sources, that authorities were searching for a Tunisian man whose identification documents were found in the cab of the truck.

He was named as either Ahmed or Anis A., though he reportedly used various aliases.

Police in Berlin said they had received 508 tips on the attack as of Tuesday night, but there was no immediate word from prosecutors on whether they had any concrete leads. They also did not say if they were looking for more than one suspect. (AP)

