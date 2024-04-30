Troy man, previously ruled incompetent, sentenced for child sex conviction

Apr. 30—TROY — A Troy man convicted of gross sexual imposition for engaging in sexual activity with a person under age 13 was sentenced Monday in Miami County Common Pleas Court to eight years in prison.

Isaiah Church, 28, was indicted last year by a county grand jury on one count each of rape and compelling prostitution and four counts of gross sexual imposition for alleged acts between November 2019 and January 2020 in Piqua.

He was accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a person under age 13 and paying the person to engage in the sexual activity using either money or turns playing a video game, the police report said.

In early 2023, Church was found incompetent to stand trial because of an inability to understand proceedings and participate in his defense. He has since received treatment and he was found competent to stand trial.

As part of a plea deal, Church pleaded guilty to the four gross sexual imposition counts while prosecutors dismissed the rape and compelling prostitution charges. The deal also included a recommended sentence of eight years in prison.

Judge Stacy Wall heard arguments from Kevin Darnell, attorney for Church, that he should be considered for a sentence other than prison because of intellectual and some physical disabilities. In his comment, Church said he didn't think he belongs in prison.

Matthew Joseph, an assistant county prosecutor, said that on multiple occasions Church took advantage of a young child who trusted him and that the rape charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement and eight-year recommended sentence. Wall said the offenses occurred over a period of years and involved a young child who suffered psychological harm.

"You are an adult who knew it was wrong," she told Church of his behavior.

Church will be required to register as a Tier II sex offender for 25 years following his release from prison.