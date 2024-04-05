Troy man pleads guilty to drug possession

Apr. 5—A Troy man facing multiple charges after an alleged drug buy and police pursuit earlier this year recently pleaded guilty.

Jesse David Rebo, 42, was charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and a pair of misdemeanors, including fleeing from a police officer and driving on a suspended license.

On March 18, Rebo pleaded guilty to felony drug possession. His sentencing is scheduled for April 29. The misdemeanor charges were dropped as part of a plea deal

Rebo remains lodged in the Lincoln County Detention Center on $25,000 bail.

According to the probable cause statement by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brandon Holzer, he and Det. Dan Holskey were watching a known drug house in Troy on the afternoon of Jan. 2 when they saw Rebo arrive in a black pickup truck. A records check confirmed Rebo's license is suspended.

Holzer reported an unknown person came out of the house and did a quick hand to hand exchange with Rebo, the court document said. Rebo then left the house and headed toward U.S. 2. When Holzer turned on his emergency lights in an attempt to get Rebo to stop, the defendant stopped at a stop sign. Holzer got out and told Rebo to pull over. Rebo acknowledged Holzer by his last name, said he was taking his truck home and sped off.

Holzer reported he pursued Rebo out of city limits and onto Manier Road where the defendant allegedly littered the officer's vehicle with gravel and debris in an attempt to evade the officers. When Rebo came to a switch back, he put the truck into reverse. Holzer said he exited his patrol car, unholstered his service pistol and ran to the truck, demanding Rebo to stop.

Holzer reported that Rebo put the truck back into gear and drove erratically, fishtailing down the driveway. Holzer continued the pursuit before catching up to Rebo, who was standing in front of his home with his hands up, according to the court document. Det. Holskey then walked up near the second switchback near Rebo's home and reported finding two bags with white, crystal substance inside. The substance allegedly field tested positive for meth.

When Holzer read Rebo his Miranda rights, the defendant allegedly admitted he knew the officers were trying to stop him and he also admitted to throwing the drugs out of the truck.

According to information from the Idaho Department of Corrections, Rebo has convictions for possession of a controlled substance in Kootenai and Bonner counties, Idaho.

A conviction for criminal possession of dangerous drugs may result in a maximum sentence of five years in the Montana State Prison.