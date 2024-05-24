Troy, Il issues demolition warning to low-income apartment complex

TROY, Ill — Some residents living at the subsidized Silver Creek apartment complex in Troy, IL, were shocked to find a notice Wednesday that included the words “Notice of Demolition.” The notification was posted on five apartment buildings at the complex.

“It totally terrified me,” said Tina Harshbarger, a resident of Silver Creek since 2006.

A spokesperson for the city of Troy said there is not an immediate threat of demolition. He said there have been safety code violations that have been cited but not addressed. He said the notice is aimed at getting the issues addressed so residents have a safe place to live.

The letter states, “In the event that you have failed to put the residences or buildings in a safe condition, present a complete rehabilitation plan to the City Building and Zoning staff, or demolish them within fifteen (15) days of this notice, the City of Troy shall file a complaint for demolition of the residences or buildings located on the property herein in the Circuit Court of Madison County, Illinois.”

“I am totally hoping we can get our apartments up to code,” said Harshbarger.

The current property management company tells FOX 2 that it inherited some buildings that have issues that need to be addressed and is working with the city on moving forward with solutions. Residents at the complex said the subsidized apartments provide a safe place for low-income residents to live.

“I have an adult son with autism, and I don’t even have a car,” said Harshbarger. She wants all parties involved to know how devastating it would be if the units were demolished.

Harshbarger said, “There’s a lot of people who need this.”

