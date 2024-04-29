Troy-Dothan names new Chief Operating Officer

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) —A new Chief Operating Officer has officially been named at Troy University’s Dothan campus.

The university announced that Dr. Kirk Davis will serve in the position. Davis had held the position on an interim basis since the beginning of November, but last week the university made it official.

Dr. Davis previously served as Director of Operations for the Colleges of Education and Health and Human Services at the Dothan campus.

He began his career at the Dothan Campus in 1998, serving as the chair for the former Department of Counseling and Psychology. He continues to serve as a full-time faculty member in the Department of Psychology.

Dr. Davis earned a B.A. in Psychology (1990) and a M.A. in Social Psychology (1992) from Mississippi State University, followed by a M.S. (1994) and a Ph.D. (1997) in Experimental Psychology from the University of Mississippi.

